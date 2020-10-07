UrduPoint.com
Italy's Innovation Minister Calls For Ethical Use Of AI, Relevant School Education

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 07:56 PM

Italy's Innovation Minister Calls for Ethical Use of AI, Relevant School Education

Italian Minister of Technological Innovation and Digitalization Paola Pisano called for the introduction of specialized artificial intelligence courses as part of general school education and emphasized the need for ethical use of new technologies, in her video address to the Internet Governance Forum on Wednesday

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Italian Minister of Technological Innovation and Digitalization Paola Pisano called for the introduction of specialized artificial intelligence courses as part of general school education and emphasized the need for ethical use of new technologies, in her video address to the internet Governance Forum on Wednesday.

"Challenges of data governance include possible risks for human rights. Artificial intelligence and algorithms, if they are not governed in an efficient manner, can be used to limit the freedom of expression and the possibility of inclusion. Therefore, a balance should exist between the necessity to protect data and the capability of individuals to be able to interact with the network," Pisano said.

She noted that ethical principles and deeper understanding of technology benefits should not be disregarded for a single moment.

"The Department [Ministry] for Digital Transformation, which I head, is working on the program of courses dedicated to artificial intelligence (AI) and intended not only for those who work in this sphere but also for all citizens. Because basic competence should become an integral part of the education of every citizen. Teaching of AI competence in schools is an important part of our recommendations," Pisano said.�

The ministry is also working on drafting a Code of Ethics for the ethical use of artificial intelligence providers in providing artificial intelligence to institutions of public administration, she added.

The benefits of the use of artificial intelligence have been accentuated by the coronavirus pandemic. The cutting-edge technology is widely considered not only as great help in patient treatment, but also as a potential growth driver for the post-COVID economy.

