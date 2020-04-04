UrduPoint.com
Italy's Intensive Care Virus Cases Drop For First Time

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 10:17 PM

Italy on Saturday saw its first drop in patients receiving intensive care for the coronavirus that has killed 15,362 people in the country and put the healthcare system under massive strain

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Italy on Saturday saw its first drop in patients receiving intensive care for the coronavirus that has killed 15,362 people in the country and put the healthcare system under massive strain.

"This is very important news," civil protection service chief Angelo Borrelli told reporters of the drop from 4,068 to 3,994 intensive care patients over the past 24 hours. "It allows our hospitals to breathe."

