Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Italian President Sergio Mattarella begins talks with key political leaders on Wednesday to see if a new coalition can be formed, as a proposed alliance between the anti-establishment Five Star Movement and opposition centre-left Democratic Party appeared to gain traction.

Two days of talks are scheduled after Italy's dysfunctional anti-immigrant government dramatically fell apart with the resignation of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

Political manoeuvring to form a new coalition has already started with Democratic Party (PD) leader Nicola Zingaretti saying that party members were "united" in making a deal with Five Star (M5S).

Mattarella will consider whether a stable coalition is possible.

If not he will consider a short-term technocratic government or a snap election, just 14 months after Conte took the helm of the doomed alliance between the far-right League and M5S.