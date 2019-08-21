UrduPoint.com
Italy's Kingmaker President Holds Talks After Prime Minister Conte Resigns

Wed 21st August 2019 | 06:56 PM

Italy's kingmaker president holds talks after Prime Minister Conte resigns

Italian President Sergio Mattarella begins talks with key political leaders on Wednesday to see if a new coalition can be formed, as a proposed alliance between the anti-establishment Five Star Movement and opposition centre-left Democratic Party appeared to gain traction

Two days of talks are scheduled after Italy's dysfunctional anti-immigrant government dramatically fell apart with the resignation of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

Political manoeuvring to form a new coalition has already started with Democratic Party (PD) leader Nicola Zingaretti saying that party members were "united" in making a deal with Five Star (M5S).

Mattarella will consider whether a stable coalition is possible.

If not he will consider a short-term technocratic government or a snap election, just 14 months after Conte took the helm of the doomed alliance between the far-right League and M5S.

