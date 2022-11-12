UrduPoint.com

Italy's La Scala Says Canceling Russian Opera 'Boris Godunov' Would Mean Punishing Culture

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2022 | 09:37 PM

Italy's La Scala Says Canceling Russian Opera 'Boris Godunov' Would Mean Punishing Culture

Riccardo Chailly, music director of Milan's La Scala theater, said on Saturday that the cancellation of "Boris Godunov," an opera by prominent Russian composer Modest Mussorgsky, would mean punishing culture

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2022) Riccardo Chailly, music director of Milan's La Scala theater, said on Saturday that the cancellation of "Boris Godunov," an opera by prominent Russian composer Modest Mussorgsky, would mean punishing culture.

Earlier in the week, Consul General of Ukraine in Milan Andrii Kartysh urged the city and theater authorities to cancel the staging of the Russian opera, which is expected to kick off La Scala's new season in December.

"To remove a masterpiece that ends with the madness and death of the king is to punish the culture. Our idea is to combine 'Macbeth' with 'Boris,' linking them to an abuse of power that absorbs and leads to madness. Do we want to cancel Shakespeare?" Chailly said, as quoted by Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

A new production of Giuseppe Verdi's "Macbeth," which premiered at La Scala in December, will be performed in the new season as well.

According to Chailly, art should not pay for the "chaos that has been happening since February 24."

La Scala's leadership is dissatisfied with the appeal of the Ukrainian diplomat, and some of its representatives consider the request unacceptable, the report said.

In June, La Scala announced that "Boris Godunov" would open the next season on December 7. Kartysh said that the Ukrainian community in Italy took the theater's decision with "great disappointment and regret."

Related Topics

Music Ukraine Russia Milan Italy February June December

Recent Stories

Dera Police arrest five outlaws; arms recovered

Dera Police arrest five outlaws; arms recovered

1 minute ago
 BUITEMS playing pivotal role in Balochistan's educ ..

BUITEMS playing pivotal role in Balochistan's education uplift, says experts

1 minute ago
 FBR policy based on direct tax dominated system

FBR policy based on direct tax dominated system

1 minute ago
 US Democrats close in on Senate majority

US Democrats close in on Senate majority

1 minute ago
 CPO reviews traffic, security arrangements to faci ..

CPO reviews traffic, security arrangements to facilitate tourists in Murree

5 minutes ago
 SP Saddar pays surprise visit to Chuntra, Chakri p ..

SP Saddar pays surprise visit to Chuntra, Chakri police stations

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.