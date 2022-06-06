UrduPoint.com

Italy's La Scala Will Open Winter Season With Russian Opera 'Boris Godunov'

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2022 | 07:06 PM

Italian opera house La Scala in Milan will open its winter season on December 7 with 19-century Russian opera "Boris Godunov" by composer Modest Mussorgsky, La Scala director Dominique Meyer said on Monday

"I'm not for witch hunts. I'm not in favour of the cancellation of Russian works, and when I read Pushkin, I don't hide," Meyer said at a press conference, commenting on the decision, as quoted by Italian news agency ANSA.

Milan mayor Giuseppe Sala told the same press conference that he considers the decision to start the new season with the Russian opera "particularly relevant.

Riccardo Chailly, the opera's musical director, said that Russian bass singer Ildar Abdrazakov will perform the main part. The new season will also feature Russian operatic soprano singer Anna Netrebko.

The new season in Milan will also resume the ballets "Swan Lake" and "The Nutcracker" created by 19-century Russian composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky.

