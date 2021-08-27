(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Italy's last evacuation flight from Kabul left Afghanistan on Friday, ending the country's airlift operation, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said

De Maio said "that as well as Afghan civilians, the flight will bring back to Italy our envoy Stefano Pontecorvo," the Italian diplomat serving as NATO's senior civil representative to Afghanistan.

The flight, which had "just taken off", is also carrying the last Italian soldiers who were still on site, he tweeted.

Di Maio had told an earlier press conference in Rome with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that the C-130 plane would soon leave Kabul.

He added that all the Italian nationals who wanted to leave had been evacuated, along with around 4,900 Afghan civilians.

Italian consul Tommaso Claudi was on board the last flight as well as Pontecorvo.

"Leaving Kabul with a heavy heart. My gratitude to all #NATO allies & partners for a massive evacuation effort from #Afghanistan despite all challenges," Pontecorvo tweeted.

"NATO played a key role in getting thousands out and is committed to getting others to safety." Italy has evacuated 4,832 Afghans since June, the defence ministry said in a statement Thursday evening.

Italy was one of the five countries most involved with NATO's "Resolute Support" Mission in Afghanistan, along with the United States, Turkey, Britain and Germany.

The defence ministry said 53 Italian soldiers were killed and 723 wounded out of the 50,000 the country deployed to Afghanistan over the two-decade war.