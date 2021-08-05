UrduPoint.com

Italy's Lazio Region Resumes Vaccine Booking After Hacker Attack

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 11:44 PM

The system for booking COVID-19 vaccination appointments in the Italian region of Lazio near Rome was back online on Thursday, days after hackers shut it down

"After days of work, we can now present a schedule of services that have been reactivated: the vaccination booking system has been operational starting this afternoon," governor Nicola Zingaretti said in a statement.

The IT system went offline over the weekend after the Italian government said that it would make certain activities available only to those fully vaccinated, triggering protests against mandatory immunization.

Zingaretti said that the booking system was being constantly updated to meet security requirements and that competent authorities were investigating how it was targeted. EU police Europol and the FBI are reportedly assisting in the effort.

