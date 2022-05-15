(@FahadShabbir)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2022) Matteo Salvini, the leader of the right-wing party Lega Nord in Italy's ruling coalition, criticized the decision of Sweden and Finland to join NATO, saying that it should be postponed, and stated that supplying Ukraine with more weapons is not conducive to a peaceful resolution of the crisis.

On Thursday, both Finland and Sweden officially confirmed their plans to apply for NATO membership.

"What brings peace closer must be done immediately, what drives it away must be put on the waiting list. Does pushing NATO's borders to Russian borders bring peace closer? I leave it to you to judge..." Salvini said on the sidelines of his party's convention in Rome on Saturday, as quoted by Italian newspaper il Fatto Quotidiano.

The politician also spoke against Italy's efforts to send weapons to Ukraine as part of the new package of military aid and favored the possibility of paying for Russian gas in rubles.

"It is one thing to send economic and military aid at the beginning (of the crisis) ... it is another matter to do it now. It is necessary to achieve peace, and sending weapons will not help," the party leader said.

Finland and Sweden have been considering plans to join NATO since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. In March, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance would fast-track the membership applications of Finland and Sweden if they decide to join.