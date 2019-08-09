Italy's right-wing Lega party said in a statement on Friday that it would submit to the upper house of the national legislation, the Senate, a resolution about no-confidence in Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Italy's right-wing Lega party said in a statement on Friday that it would submit to the upper house of the national legislation, the Senate, a resolution about no-confidence in Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who is also the leader of the Lega party, said on Thursday that he had told Conte that a snap vote was needed since the parliament no longer had a majority to support the government, given the rift between Lega and its coalition partner Five Star Movement.

"Lega submits to the Senate a resolution on no-confidence in Conte," the party said.