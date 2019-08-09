UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy's Lega Party Says To Submit To Parliament Resolution About No-Confidence In Conte

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 03:19 PM

Italy's Lega Party Says to Submit to Parliament Resolution About No-Confidence in Conte

Italy's right-wing Lega party said in a statement on Friday that it would submit to the upper house of the national legislation, the Senate, a resolution about no-confidence in Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Italy's right-wing Lega party said in a statement on Friday that it would submit to the upper house of the national legislation, the Senate, a resolution about no-confidence in Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who is also the leader of the Lega party, said on Thursday that he had told Conte that a snap vote was needed since the parliament no longer had a majority to support the government, given the rift between Lega and its coalition partner Five Star Movement.

"Lega submits to the Senate a resolution on no-confidence in Conte," the party said.

Related Topics

Resolution Senate Prime Minister Interior Minister Parliament Vote Italy Government

Recent Stories

Kashmiri students hold anti-India demo at Dhaka Un ..

2 minutes ago

MC Sukkur visits different union councils

2 minutes ago

Karachi registers 8th CCHF death during current se ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Aviadvigatel Plans to Provide PD-35 Engin ..

2 minutes ago

Huawei Launches New Distributed Operating System, ..

17 minutes ago

Eid security plan devised for Capital

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.