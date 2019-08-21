(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Italy's Lega party is prepared for an early vote since it sees itself as the only party in the country that is ready to present itself to voters, Vito Comencini, a member of the Italian parliament from the Lega party, told Sputnik.

On Tuesday, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte resigned, bringing down the shaky coalition between Lega and the Five Star Movement (M5S). The decision was triggered when the head of the Lega party, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, called for a vote of no confidence in the government after M5S blocked a series of Lega initiatives. Addressing the Senate, Conte accused Salvini of initiating a political crisis for personal political gain.

"We feel very ready for the election and, apparently, we are the only ones who are most convinced of being ready to appear before the voters' judgment. We want to win to make a stable 'yes government' that puts in practice everything that the country needs for a real reset," the lawmaker said.

He stressed that the party was seeking an early election because of the previous cabinet's inability to reach consensus on a number of issues.

"The coalition that was created with Conte's government is certainly finished.

We asked for a change of pace, to have a 'yes government,' but it was obvious that the others did not want to move from their positions. Now we ask for the opportunity to hear the voices of the voters again," the lawmaker noted.

Comencini pointed out that the party would be a part of a future coalition unless its main opponents with two absolutely different platforms, anti-establishment M5S and center-left Democratic Party (PD), agreed to form a new government.

"As for the alliances, we will decide afterwards, obviously unless the M5S tries to form the government with the Democratic Party," Comencini added.

Now that Conte has resigned, all parties in the parliament need to finish consultations with President Sergio Mattarella. From there, one of the following scenarios can happen: the president finds no parliamentary majority and announces a new election that could take place as early as October; PD and M5S, despite their diametrically opposed political views and long-standing differences, form a new coalition government; or the president appoints a technocrat government, supported by the parliament, that would lead the country until early elections next year.