MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) Italian company Leonardo said on Friday that it became a strategic partner in the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) initiated by the United Kingdom, Japan and Italy to develop the sixth generation of fighter jets.

Earlier in the day, the UK Prime Minister's Office announced the launch of the GCAP together with Italy and Japan to jointly develop a new generation fighter by 2035.

"Leonardo is a strategic partner in the GCAP (Global Combat Air Programme) which aims to create a new-generation system of systems for multi-domain operations," the company stated in a press release.

According to the company, the program will cover Italy's entire supply chain involving major research centers, universities, small and medium enterprises and certain industries.

"This challenging and forward-looking program for the aerospace and defense industry will guarantee technological autonomy for the countries involved and provide each Armed Forces with unprecedented levels of performance and operational capability," Leonardo CEO Alessandro Profumo said in the press release.

Alongside Leonardo, the main contractors in the project are Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and UK's BAE Systems Plc.

The Italian company has been a key actor in several major fighter jet projects, including the development of Eurofighter Typhoon, F-35 and Eurodrone.