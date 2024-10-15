Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall Team Up On Tanks
Faizan Hashmi Published October 15, 2024 | 10:38 PM
Italian defence giant Leonardo and German arms maker Rheinmetall formally unveiled a new joint venture Tuesday to develop tanks for the Italian army and other military vehicles
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Italian defence giant Leonardo and German arms maker Rheinmetall formally unveiled a new joint venture Tuesday to develop tanks for the Italian army and other military vehicles.
The future contract with the army is worth some 23 billion Euros ($25 billion), Leonardo chief executive Roberto Cingolani told a press conference.
The two firms will each have a 50-50 stake in the new Italy-based company, Leonardo Rheinmetall Military Vehicles (LRMV), which will be up and running early next year.
Their first goal is to develop the new Italian main battle tank (MBT) to replace the current Ariete and which will be based on Rheinmetall's Panther KF51.
"We are creating a new heavyweight in European tank production," said Armin Papperger, chief executive of Rheinmetall, in a press release.
He added: "We are primarily addressing the Italian market, but we will also be targeting other partner nations which are in need of modernising their combat systems in the future.
"
Cingolani said it was a "significant step towards the creation of a European defence system based on specialised shared platforms".
He later told reporters that while Leonardo was a large group, it was "not big enough as a critical mass to compete with the US giants, Chinese giants, other countries' giants".
The joint venture will also work on the new Lynx platform for the Armoured Infantry Combat System (AICS) programme.
"The development and production of other vehicles of this family, such as recovery, engineer and bridge-laying vehicles, is also planned," the statement said.
Sixty percent of the work will be carried out in Italy, with the new venture based in Rome and in La Spezia, while labour will be divided equally between Leonardo and Rheinmetall.
Recent Stories
Two held for decanting LPG
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions
Oct 15 marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Pakistan, Romania: FO
KMU hosts inter-university speech competition for Global Handwashing Day
Police conduct 3,367 search operations across Punjab this year
FIA arrests key member of financial fraud gang, recovers 64 duplicate debit card ..
Rubina Khalid discusses BISP expansion plans with Sindh legislators
Security plan finalized for local bodies by elections in DIKhan : DPO
Federal Ombudsman intervenes to waive fine for widow, restore ID card
Media, institutions urged to fight environmental issues
Italian PM hails 'courageous' Albania migrant deal
Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa visits Provincial ..
More Stories From World
-
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions2 minutes ago
-
Italian PM hails 'courageous' Albania migrant deal2 hours ago
-
Irregular EU border crossings fell 42% this year: Frontex3 hours ago
-
Italy row, AI in focus at world's biggest book fair3 hours ago
-
Italian PM Meloni says will visit Lebanon3 hours ago
-
Italian PM hails 'courageous' Albania migrant deal5 hours ago
-
Lebanon PM says ready to bolster army in south after any ceasefire5 hours ago
-
Turkish govt defends tax plan to fund defence industry6 hours ago
-
Russia says defence pact with North Korea 'clear'7 hours ago
-
Pakistan Night highlights opportunities for IT sector growth8 hours ago
-
UN troubled by jailing of political opponents in Tunisia8 hours ago
-
Swedish prosecutor confirms 'rape' probe without naming Mbappe8 hours ago