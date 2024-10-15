Open Menu

Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall Team Up On Tanks

Faizan Hashmi Published October 15, 2024 | 10:38 PM

Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on tanks

Italian defence giant Leonardo and German arms maker Rheinmetall formally unveiled a new joint venture Tuesday to develop tanks for the Italian army and other military vehicles

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Italian defence giant Leonardo and German arms maker Rheinmetall formally unveiled a new joint venture Tuesday to develop tanks for the Italian army and other military vehicles.

The future contract with the army is worth some 23 billion Euros ($25 billion), Leonardo chief executive Roberto Cingolani told a press conference.

The two firms will each have a 50-50 stake in the new Italy-based company, Leonardo Rheinmetall Military Vehicles (LRMV), which will be up and running early next year.

Their first goal is to develop the new Italian main battle tank (MBT) to replace the current Ariete and which will be based on Rheinmetall's Panther KF51.

"We are creating a new heavyweight in European tank production," said Armin Papperger, chief executive of Rheinmetall, in a press release.

He added: "We are primarily addressing the Italian market, but we will also be targeting other partner nations which are in need of modernising their combat systems in the future.

"

Cingolani said it was a "significant step towards the creation of a European defence system based on specialised shared platforms".

He later told reporters that while Leonardo was a large group, it was "not big enough as a critical mass to compete with the US giants, Chinese giants, other countries' giants".

The joint venture will also work on the new Lynx platform for the Armoured Infantry Combat System (AICS) programme.

"The development and production of other vehicles of this family, such as recovery, engineer and bridge-laying vehicles, is also planned," the statement said.

Sixty percent of the work will be carried out in Italy, with the new venture based in Rome and in La Spezia, while labour will be divided equally between Leonardo and Rheinmetall.

Related Topics

Army China German Company Vehicles Rome Italy Tank Market Family Billion Labour

Recent Stories

Two held for decanting LPG

Two held for decanting LPG

23 minutes ago
 Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU s ..

Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions

2 minutes ago
 Oct 15 marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties b ..

Oct 15 marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Pakistan, Romania: FO

2 minutes ago
 KMU hosts inter-university speech competition for ..

KMU hosts inter-university speech competition for Global Handwashing Day

2 minutes ago
 Police conduct 3,367 search operations across Punj ..

Police conduct 3,367 search operations across Punjab this year

2 minutes ago
 FIA arrests key member of financial fraud gang, re ..

FIA arrests key member of financial fraud gang, recovers 64 duplicate debit card ..

11 minutes ago
Rubina Khalid discusses BISP expansion plans with ..

Rubina Khalid discusses BISP expansion plans with Sindh legislators

11 minutes ago
 Security plan finalized for local bodies by electi ..

Security plan finalized for local bodies by elections in DIKhan : DPO

2 hours ago
 Federal Ombudsman intervenes to waive fine for wid ..

Federal Ombudsman intervenes to waive fine for widow, restore ID card

2 hours ago
 Media, institutions urged to fight environmental i ..

Media, institutions urged to fight environmental issues

2 hours ago
 Italian PM hails 'courageous' Albania migrant deal

Italian PM hails 'courageous' Albania migrant deal

2 hours ago
 Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber ..

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa visits Provincial ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World