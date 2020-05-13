Italy's northwestern region of Liguria and the Italian Institute of Technology (IIT), based in Genoa, have developed an intelligent bracelet, named iFeel-You, which was designed to help users respect social distancing rules as the measures taken to safeguard against the coronavirus are gradually lifted in what is being called Phase Two

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Italy's northwestern region of Liguria and the Italian Institute of Technology (IIT), based in Genoa, have developed an intelligent bracelet, named iFeel-You, which was designed to help users respect social distancing rules as the measures taken to safeguard against the coronavirus are gradually lifted in what is being called Phase Two.

The technology was presented at a video press conference with the participation of Liguria governor Giovanni Toti and IIT President Giorgio Metta.

"In this period we need to develop new habits in our behavior. So as the Italian Institute of Technology (IIT) we have decided to create a special technology for this. ... The idea of creating a bracelet to measure social distance emerged. It measures the distance in a much more precise manner than a mobile app could do and therefore can be used in various contexts where having a phone with the app would not be comfortable," Metta said.

He added that the bracelet did not track geolocation, so it had little effect on privacy.

"It uses a radio signal only when another bracelet is approaching, it does not use GPS and therefore does not keep track of user locations. It just reminds us when needed that we are not observing social distancing rules," he continued.

When another person wearing the same bracelet approaches the user too closely, iFeel-You vibrates.

"Appetite comes with eating, so we have started to add also sensors to measure body temperature and possibly to measure in future also the level of oxygen," Metta continued.

Daniele Pucci, a researcher with the Italian Institute of Technology (IIT) and the author of the project, noted that initially this invention was designed for those categories that need it most of all during Phase Two, primarily commercial workers.

At the moment IIT is looking for tech companies that will be able to produce the bracelets based on the prototype and subsequently bring them to the market.