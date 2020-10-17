UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy's Lombardy Region Orders New Anti-virus Measures

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 05:10 PM

Italy's Lombardy region orders new anti-virus measures

The Italian region of Lombardy, the first European epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic, has ordered all bars to shut at midnight from Saturday as it battles a second wave of the disease

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :The Italian region of Lombardy, the first European epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic, has ordered all bars to shut at midnight from Saturday as it battles a second wave of the disease.

All amateur sporting events have also been put on hold in the wealthy northern region where the first cases of Covid-19 in Europe emerged in February.

Under the new restrictions that will stay in effect until November 6, bars will after 6 pm only be able to serve customers seated at tables, and the sale of takeaway alcohol is also banned after that time.

Lombardy, the most populous region of Italy, has also prohibited the consumption of food and drink in all public outside areas under the new rules.

Italy on Friday reported 10,000 new infections in 24 hours as cases surge despite government restrictions affecting daily life.

Lombardy, the hardest-hit area in Italy, is mostly targeting young people, with restrictions on sport, nightlife and education -- it has now called for schools to alternate online and in-person lessons.

The latest order also bans visits to old people's homes unless there is authorisation from medical officials there.

Italy's second-worst affected region of Campania in the south has also introduced new measures, including the controversial closure of schools as well as bans on parties and funeral processions.

The government of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte last week made the wearing of masks compulsory outdoors and extended a state of emergency until January 31.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education Europe Young Sale Italy January February November All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM Imran Khan calls opposition's first rally under ..

22 minutes ago

Aldar Properties signs MoU with the Frontline Hero ..

26 minutes ago

Former Cricket Captains are excited over upcoming ..

35 minutes ago

Bangkok Metro System Shut Down, Opposition Calls f ..

23 minutes ago

Religious Scholar Killed in Bomb Blast in Eastern ..

23 minutes ago

Textile exports up 2.92% to $3.4bln in Q1, 11.30% ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.