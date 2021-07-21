ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies Roberto Fico said on Wednesday that lawmakers should not be forced to disclose whether they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 by presenting their so-called green passes in Parliament.

"I don't think you can ask parliamentarians or employees of the Chamber of Deputies if they have been vaccinated," Fico told reporters before the parliamentary recess.

At the same time, the lower house speaker added that he, himself, had received both vaccine doses.

Fico also noted that he was against presenting the green pass before reporting for work.

Meanwhile, Italians may soon be required to have health certificates to access indoor restaurants, long-distance trains and events such as festivals, concerts and sports tournaments.

Italy launched its vaccination campaign in late December 2020 and aims to immunize 80% of the population by September.