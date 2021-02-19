(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) Members of the chamber of deputies who did not support the government of Mario Draghi in the vote of confidence on Thursday will be expelled from the Five Star Movement (M5S), its acting leader Vito Crimi said.

Last week, M5S, the biggest party in the Italian parliament, promoting the principles of direct democracy, held a vote on its online Rousseau platform to decide whether the Movement should support the government by Draghi in the vote of confidence. Over 59 percent of M5S members said yes, and Crimi noted the decision was binding. Nonetheless, 16 lawmakers in the upper house broke the party line in a Wednesday vote, prompting Crimi to expel them.

"As has already happened in the senate, also the representatives of the Five Star Movement in the chamber of deputies who voted differently from the decision of the parliamentary group will be expelled," Crimi said.

In the chamber of deputies, 16 M5S parliamentarians voted no confidence in the government, four others abstained, and 12 did not participate in the vote.

"Those who did not vote for confidence in this government automatically placed themselves in the opposition, in the opposition of the Movement that decided to support the government, and were absolutely aware of the consequences of their choices," Crimi said.

"Those who have chosen to vote differently have chosen to opt out of the M5S [parliamentary] group, leaving gaps. But now the gaps must be closed, so that the actions of the group, of our team, are still efficient," he continued.

Both the senate and the chamber of deputies gave an overwhelming support to the government of Draghi. The senate voting on Wednesday resulted in 262 votes in favor and 40 against, and in the chamber of deputies 535 parliamentarians supported the government, and 56 voted against.