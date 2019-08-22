(@FahadShabbir)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) The leader of Italy's anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) said Thursday he would strive for a new majority in parliament after his coalition with the right-wing League broke up.

"We will negotiate for a solid majority ... We will not let the ship sink," Luigi Di Maio told reporters after consultations with President Sergio Mattarella.

The president gave major parties two days to form a workable coalition after the shaky alliance of the M5S and the League collapsed prompting Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to quit on Tuesday.

Di Maio, a deputy prime minister, said he had reassured Mattarella that his party was not afraid of a snap election, which the president may call if no majority is found.

This outcome has been favored by Di Maio's coalition partner turned rival, Matteo Salvini of the League, who hopes to capitalize on his party's rise in opinion polls to form a full right-wing government.