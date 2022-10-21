UrduPoint.com

Italy's M5S Leader Urges Against New Arms Deliveries To Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Italy's M5S Leader Urges Against New Arms Deliveries to Ukraine

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) Giuseppe Conte, the leader of the Italian Five Star Movement party (M5S) and the country's former prime minister, on Thursday urged against new arms deliveries to Kiev and called for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.

"Our position is clear. We believe that peace talks are necessary at the moment. Countries like the US continue to deliver weapons to Ukrainians. I do not think that this is a priority now," Conte told journalists after his meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, adding that "there is no more need for arms deliveries on the part of Italy."

Conte said that outgoing Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi's cabinet has refused to openly discuss the issue and took the discourse to the Parliamentary Committee for the Security of the Republic, whose sessions are classified.

"In other countries, in Germany, in the US the information about arms deliveries is published on websites, not classified," the ex-prime minister said.

He added that there is no contradiction in the position of the leadership of M5S, which demands that Italy's clear Euro-Atlantic orientation be maintained and new arms deliveries to Kiev be suspended.

"If you conceive our Euro-Atlantic position as blind obedience to decisions made elsewhere, there is a contradiction. But if you believe that Italy can become the central figure in the decisions of the North Atlantic Treaty Alliance and that our country can contribute to the pivot to negotiations, there is no contradiction," Conte said.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Western countries have since been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military, and financial aid. Moscow has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying it adds fuel to the flame, and warning that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for the Russian forces.

Related Topics

Resolution Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Germany Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Alliance Italy February From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 October 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st October 2022

2 hours ago
 Western leaders hope for return to normality as UK ..

Western leaders hope for return to normality as UK PM Truss quits

10 hours ago
 Some 50 Killed, Hundreds Hurt in Chad Protests Aft ..

Some 50 Killed, Hundreds Hurt in Chad Protests After Election Delay

10 hours ago
 State Dept. Says 'Not True' US, Russia Have No Com ..

State Dept. Says 'Not True' US, Russia Have No Communication Channels to Reduce ..

10 hours ago
 Hungary's Lawmakers to Hold Session on Ratificatio ..

Hungary's Lawmakers to Hold Session on Ratification of NATO Accession of Finland ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.