Wed 20th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

Italy's M5S Party Says 'World Expects a Lot' From Biden, Hopes for Restored Ties With US

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Tiziana Beghin, the head of the delegation of Italy's Five Star Movement (M5S) in the European Parliament, congratulated on Wednesday incoming US President Joe Biden on his victory and expressed hope that the European Union and the United States would rebuild their strong ties to the pre-Trump level.

"Our mutual friendship has been neglected for the past four years ... The outgoing President [Donald Trump] has pursued policies that have proved harmful to the EU, almost breaking the deep bond that unites us. Now is the time to put an end to the deleterious antagonisms and to re-establish our commercial, political and human ties," Beghin said in a press release.

The politician added that Italy was expecting Biden to have EU-US relations back on track and waive the trade tariffs imposed on the European products by the Trump administration.

"The United States is the European Union's genuine partner, a fundamental ally of our values, rights and multilateralism.

... That is why I hope that President Biden will demonstrate his goodwill right away ... Congratulations to President Biden on the victory. The world expects a lot from him," Beghin noted.

The trade war between the United States and the 27-nation bloc broke out in 2018 under Trump's tariffs strategy to change the national trade policy and reduce the trade deficit. The new duties largely affected a set of steel, aluminum, and other European goods, to which the EU responded with its tariffs on various US items. The tense trade relations between Brussels and Washington were also affected by long-term subsidy row over the US' Boeing and the EU's Airbus aircraft makers.

On Tuesday, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that Rome was set to embark on joint work with the incoming US administration within the framework of Italy's G20 presidency.

