GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) The Five Star Movement (M5S) leader Vito Crimi has said after the meeting with newly-appointed Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who is now in search of consensus among the political parties in order to form a new government, that his party is ready to assess the possibilities to become part of the future cabinet.

M5S is the biggest party in the Italian parliament and so far has been reluctant to support the perspective of a government led by Draghi.

"We have expressed our availability to assess if there will be conditions to take part in the [future] government," Crimi said after the meeting with Draghi.

While other political forces have expressed either caution or vivid support for the prospect of a government led by Draghi, the Five Star Movement (M5S), to which former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte was most close, spoke out against it, keeping loyalty to Conte. Conte himself said he would like to see a political, not a technical government.

"We reiterated that a solid political majority should be found, this is essential for us," Crimi said.

On Wednesday, Italy's President Sergio Mattarella gave a mandate to form a new government to former head of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi.