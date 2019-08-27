(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) Italy's Five Star Movement (M5S) said Tuesday it would hold another meeting with the center-left Democratic Party (PD) for coalition talks only if the PD approved outgoing Prime Minister Giuseppo Conte, who does not belong to any party, to head a potential new government.

On Monday, the two parties appeared close to forming a coalition as the PD seemed to have lifted its veto on Conte as the head of a new government. But this decision would need to be approved by the party's directorate.

"We'll see the PD again when their party organs give the OK to a mandate for Conte," the M5S party said in a statement as quoted by ANSA news agency.

M5S leader Luigi Di Maio reportedly said he was "tired of playing games." Earlier in the day, the M5S canceled a planned meeting with the PD, while the center-left party postponed a meeting of its executives until Wednesday morning.

A coalition of M5S and Lega party broke up earlier this month on the initiative of Lega head Matteo Salvini.