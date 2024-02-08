Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) With his latest film in the running for an Oscar, Italian director Matteo Garrone is hoping to shine light on the desperate plight of migrants -- all without broaching politics.

"Io Capitano", an epic tale of two teenagers from Senegal crossing Africa to try to reach Europe, is one of five movies nominated for "Best Foreign Film" at the academy Awards on March 10.

The Oscar nod is "so important", the director told AFP, especially "when these delicate stories are told".

"Every recognition helps us overcome prejudices among a wider audience," Garrone said during an interview at his office in Rome.

Behind him, dozens of photos and drawings on a storyboard point to the many months spent in Morocco and Senegal to prepare the 11th feature film of the director, best known to international audiences for 2008's "Gomorrah" and "Pinocchio" in 2019.

Despite its spectacular photography and touches of poetic dreaminess, "Io Capitano" addresses a brutal reality -- the ordeal of migrants, many of them mere children, making their way across Africa to finally reach the Mediterranean, and Europe beyond.

In the film, two 15-year-old cousins decide to leave their family without a word to try their chances, a scenario that came to Garrone during his first visit to a reception centre for underage migrants in Catania, Sicily.

While there, Garrone heard how a makeshift vessel that had crossed the dangerous waters with 250 people onboard was captained by a teenager, who had never before been at the helm of a boat.

"It reminded me of adventure stories, of the sea, by Stevenson, by Jack London, by Conrad," he said.

"We, especially in Europe, are used to imagining that inside those boats when they arrive there are only people fleeing wars or climate change or desperation," he said.

"This is often the case, but we forget that even in Africa 70 percent of people are young," he said.

Through images and videos posted on social media, they see a vision of another world in the West, "that makes promises to them".

"So there is a whole section of young people, as the film tells, who leave to pursue a dream," Garrone said.

"The dream of knowing the world, finding better opportunities, travelling, trying to succeed today."