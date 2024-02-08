Italy's Matteo Garrone Brings Migrant Drama To Oscars
Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2024 | 12:30 PM
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) With his latest film in the running for an Oscar, Italian director Matteo Garrone is hoping to shine light on the desperate plight of migrants -- all without broaching politics.
"Io Capitano", an epic tale of two teenagers from Senegal crossing Africa to try to reach Europe, is one of five movies nominated for "Best Foreign Film" at the academy Awards on March 10.
The Oscar nod is "so important", the director told AFP, especially "when these delicate stories are told".
"Every recognition helps us overcome prejudices among a wider audience," Garrone said during an interview at his office in Rome.
Behind him, dozens of photos and drawings on a storyboard point to the many months spent in Morocco and Senegal to prepare the 11th feature film of the director, best known to international audiences for 2008's "Gomorrah" and "Pinocchio" in 2019.
Despite its spectacular photography and touches of poetic dreaminess, "Io Capitano" addresses a brutal reality -- the ordeal of migrants, many of them mere children, making their way across Africa to finally reach the Mediterranean, and Europe beyond.
In the film, two 15-year-old cousins decide to leave their family without a word to try their chances, a scenario that came to Garrone during his first visit to a reception centre for underage migrants in Catania, Sicily.
While there, Garrone heard how a makeshift vessel that had crossed the dangerous waters with 250 people onboard was captained by a teenager, who had never before been at the helm of a boat.
"It reminded me of adventure stories, of the sea, by Stevenson, by Jack London, by Conrad," he said.
"We, especially in Europe, are used to imagining that inside those boats when they arrive there are only people fleeing wars or climate change or desperation," he said.
"This is often the case, but we forget that even in Africa 70 percent of people are young," he said.
Through images and videos posted on social media, they see a vision of another world in the West, "that makes promises to them".
"So there is a whole section of young people, as the film tells, who leave to pursue a dream," Garrone said.
"The dream of knowing the world, finding better opportunities, travelling, trying to succeed today."
Recent Stories
U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today
Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues
Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, internet suspension on election day
Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan
Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024
Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges
SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir
After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera
January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain
ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solangi
More Stories From World
-
Xi extends Spring Festival greetings to all Chinese1 minute ago
-
Troubled West African states test fractured regional bloc1 minute ago
-
SoftBank Group logs first quarterly net profit in over a year11 minutes ago
-
Across China: Colorful steamed buns, tasty art at fingertips12 minutes ago
-
Poland's 'Bat-mum' saving bats from climate change22 minutes ago
-
Finns elect president under cloud of Russia tensions51 minutes ago
-
Chinese yuan weakens to 7.1063 against USD Thursday2 hours ago
-
China's CPI up 0.3 pct month on month in January2 hours ago
-
Smoke reported at Tsuruga nuclear power plant in central Japan2 hours ago
-
Ganjar Pranowo: rising star faltering in bid for presidency2 hours ago
-
Japan's current account surplus surges to 20.63 trln yen in 20232 hours ago
-
S. Korea's tax revenue logs double-digit fall in 20232 hours ago