Italy's Meloni In Washington Seeking EU Tariff Deal From Trump
Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2025 | 03:10 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni meets with Donald Trump Thursday in Washington, hoping a personal charm offensive can help convince the US president to cut a more favourable deal on EU tariffs.
The far-right Meloni -- described by Trump as a "fantastic leader" who shares many of his conservative views -- is the first European leader to meet with Trump since his trade war with the bloc began.
She has looked to maintain ties with the mercurial leader despite the widespread disruption caused by his tariff policies, even while criticizing as "wrong" his 20 percent duties on EU exports, which he later suspended for 90 days.
Amid the uncertainty, Meloni has called for cool heads, urging Brussels not to retaliate while casting herself as the only EU leader able to potentially de-escalate the conflict through her personal relationship with the US president.
Her bilateral meeting with Trump, scheduled for noon at the White House, does not come without risk, however.
Italian newspapers on Wednesday floated the possibility that Meloni could end up in a trap similar to the White House meeting in February with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, in which Trump and his Vice President JD Vance berated their guest in front of reporters.
Meloni has been a staunch ally of Ukraine and Zelensky since Russia's invasion of the country in 2022, most recently calling Moscow's Palm Sunday attack on the city of Sumy "horrible and vile."
The only EU leader to be invited to Trump's inauguration in January, Meloni has acknowledged the uncertainty weighing on her quick visit.
"We know we're going through a difficult period, let's see how it goes in the coming hours. I don't feel any pressure, as you can imagine, for my next two days, let's say," she joked at an awards ceremony for Italian goods Tuesday.
"Surely, I am aware of what I represent and I am aware of what I am defending," she added.
Italian newspapers reported that one of the goals of Meloni's visit was to pave the way for a meeting between Trump and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen.
Recent Stories
Anwar Gargash meets European parliamentary delegation
1,500 swimmers to compete in Dubai International Aquatics Championships
Tadweer Group, China’s SFECO to explore green building materials facility in A ..
Khushi Kapoor confirms her relationship with Vedang Raina
UAE, Kenya discuss enhancing bilateral relations, regional security
Ivo Oliveira makes it back-to-back UAE wins at Giro d’Abruzzo
ALECSO awards Arab cultural merit to Sharjah Ruler
ADNOC Drilling awarded $1.63 billion, five-year Integrated Drilling Services con ..
Mubadala announces $600 million investment in Nord Anglia Education
Minister of Justice, Spanish Ambassador discuss strengthening cooperation
Sharjah School Librarians Conference calls for harnessing technology, community ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Syria on Evacuation Day
More Stories From World
-
Italy's Meloni in Washington seeking EU tariff deal from Trump5 minutes ago
-
Arteta's Arsenal come of age with Madrid masterclass5 minutes ago
-
Ancelotti exposed as Real Madrid struggle to accommodate Mbappe15 minutes ago
-
UN nuclear chief in Tehran ahead of fresh Iran-US talks15 minutes ago
-
BRETC to facilitate deeper integration between China, partner countries: Ambassador Moin25 minutes ago
-
Arteta's Arsenal come of age with Madrid masterclass45 minutes ago
-
Asian markets boosted as 'Big Progress' made in Japan tariff talks1 hour ago
-
Sri Lanka's women-run hotel breaks down barriers1 hour ago
-
KSrelief team performs cochlear implant surgeries for Gaza children in Jordan1 hour ago
-
Cartel recruitment at heart of Mexico's missing persons crisis2 hours ago
-
Heat scorch Bulls to advance, Mavericks upset Kings2 hours ago
-
Tragic promise drove world's first Michelin-starred woman sushi chef2 hours ago