Italy's Meloni Pledges Support For Ukrainian Peace Effort

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2023 | 09:38 PM

Italy's Meloni Pledges Support for Ukrainian Peace Effort

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Saturday that Rome will support Kiev when it decides that the time has come to start peace negotiations with Moscow

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2023) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Saturday that Rome will support Kiev when it decides that the time has come to start peace negotiations with Moscow.

"We support a diplomatic solution to the conflict and will lend Kiev all support it needs when it decides that conditions are right for launching any kind of negotiations," she said after a meeting with the visiting Ukrainian president.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Rome on Saturday for talks with Prime Minister Meloni, President Sergio Mattarella and the Catholic leader, Pope Francis.

Zelenskyy told a press conference he had raised his government's "peace formula" and military cooperation during the meeting with the right-wing Italian prime minister. He said they discussed "very important solutions" for bolstering Ukrainian air defenses.

