Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Saturday that Rome will support Kiev when it decides that the time has come to start peace negotiations with Moscow

"We support a diplomatic solution to the conflict and will lend Kiev all support it needs when it decides that conditions are right for launching any kind of negotiations," she said after a meeting with the visiting Ukrainian president.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Rome on Saturday for talks with Prime Minister Meloni, President Sergio Mattarella and the Catholic leader, Pope Francis.

Zelenskyy told a press conference he had raised his government's "peace formula" and military cooperation during the meeting with the right-wing Italian prime minister. He said they discussed "very important solutions" for bolstering Ukrainian air defenses.