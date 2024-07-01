Italy's Meloni Says Far-right 'demonisation' Losing Impact
Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2024 | 10:06 PM
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Monday that attempts to "demonise" far-right voters were losing impact, following the strong showing of France's National Rally in first-round legislative elections
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Monday that attempts to "demonise" far-right voters were losing impact, following the strong showing of France's National Rally in first-round legislative elections.
"The constant attempt to demonise and corner people who don't vote for the left. is a trick that fewer and fewer people fall for," Meloni told the Adnkronos news agency, in her first comments following the French first-round results Sunday.
Meloni -- the most right-wing Italian leader since World War II -- congratulated the far-right party of Marine Le Pen, which captured 33.15 percent of the first round of the high-stakes election in a resounding victory.
"On a political level, I congratulate the National Rally and its allies for their clear success in the first round," Meloni said, noting that Le Pen's party had also managed to find allies within the conservative Republicans party.
"I notice something that in different forms is also happening in Italy: the constant attempt to demonize and corner the people who don't vote for the left," she said.
"It's a trick that serves to escape from the debate on the merits of the different political proposals. But it's a trick that fewer and fewer people fall for."
Recent Stories
CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif completes 100 days of immense hardwork
CM for completing digitization of Quetta district's land records within 2 months
AJK President for vibrant approach to seek European nations' help for early sett ..
Radio Pakistan to organize 'Radio Pothohar Mela' on 4th July
‘Azm-e-Istehkam’ operation not to affect people of KP, Balochistan: Minister ..
Emergency landing in Brazil after turbulence injuries
12 Pakistani women cricketers participate in ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup
Wawrinka, 39, makes flying start at Wimbledon
Mauritania president re-elected in stable outlier in turbulent region
Global stocks rally, euro climbs, tracking French election
Powerful Hurricane Beryl slams into Caribbean island of Carriacou
Norway blocks unique real estate sale in Arctic Svalbard
More Stories From World
-
Emergency landing in Brazil after turbulence injuries4 minutes ago
-
Mauritania president re-elected in stable outlier in turbulent region17 minutes ago
-
Powerful Hurricane Beryl slams into Caribbean island of Carriacou14 minutes ago
-
Norway blocks unique real estate sale in Arctic Svalbard14 minutes ago
-
Blinken sees NATO support regardless of far-right gains in Europe14 minutes ago
-
Hungary takes on EU presidency after clashes with Brussels24 minutes ago
-
Moscow takes two more east Ukrainian villages30 minutes ago
-
'Macron's failure': European media react to French vote36 minutes ago
-
Albania's Kadare, whose novels defied dictatorship, dies aged 884 minutes ago
-
More than 80,000 Palestinians displaced in new Israeli attacks on Gaza City: UN4 minutes ago
-
Five takeaways from France's pivotal election2 minutes ago
-
France's Macron bids to prevent far-right takeover2 minutes ago