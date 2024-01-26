Open Menu

Italy's Meloni Targets Energy, Migration With Africa Plan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2024 | 05:42 PM

Italy's Meloni targets energy, migration with Africa plan

Energy deals in return for stopping migration. Italy's hard-right Giorgia Meloni reveals her long-trailed development plan for Africa this weekend, a "non-predatory" approach which critics warn favours European priorities and pockets

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Energy deals in return for stopping migration. Italy's hard-right Giorgia Meloni reveals her long-trailed development plan for Africa this weekend, a "non-predatory" approach which critics warn favours European priorities and pockets.

Prime Minister Meloni, who came to power in 2022 on an anti-migrant ticket, hopes to posit Italy as a key bridge between Africa and Europe, funnelling energy north while exchanging investment in the south for deals aimed at preventing migration.

Heads of numerous African countries are expected in the Italian capital for a summit on Sunday and Monday, along with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and representatives of United Nations agencies and the World Bank.

Meloni's so-called Mattei Plan is named after Enrico Mattei, the founder of Eni -- Italy's state-owned energy giant.

In the 1950s, he advocated a co-operative stance towards African countries, helping them to develop their natural resources.

"A certain paternalistic and predatory approach has not worked so far. What needs to be done in Africa is not charity but strategic partnerships, as equals," Meloni, 47, said earlier this month.

Rome holds the presidency of the G7 group of nations this year and has vowed to make African development a central theme, in part to increase influence in a continent where powers such as China, Russia, India, Japan and Turkey have been expanding their political clout.

Experts warned Italy may struggle to get key support for a new deal from the European Union, which unveiled its own Africa package worth 150 billion euros ($160 billion) in 2022.

Related Topics

India Africa Prime Minister World Bank United Nations Russia Europe Turkey China European Union Rome Italy Japan May Sunday From Billion

Recent Stories

Players' rights include leagues, but Pakistan prio ..

Players' rights include leagues, but Pakistan priority: Shah Khawar

12 minutes ago
 After Parvez Elahi, Sanam and Shaukat Basra allowe ..

After Parvez Elahi, Sanam and Shaukat Basra allowed to contest upcoming election ..

30 minutes ago
 President promulgates Apostille Ordinance 2024 wai ..

President promulgates Apostille Ordinance 2024 waiving attestation of documents

1 hour ago
 Asian equity rally fades despite Wall St records s ..

Asian equity rally fades despite Wall St records sparked by US data

1 minute ago
 Rupee gains 07 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 07 paisa against dollar

1 minute ago
 Pak team to tour UAE next month for tri-nation bli ..

Pak team to tour UAE next month for tri-nation blind cricket series

1 minute ago
President for greater cooperation on Islamophobia, ..

President for greater cooperation on Islamophobia, science among OIC countries

1 minute ago
 US voices concerns over freedom of press, expressi ..

US voices concerns over freedom of press, expression in Pakistan ahead of polls

2 hours ago
 ECP decides to make SMS service 8300 free of charg ..

ECP decides to make SMS service 8300 free of charge from Monday next

4 hours ago
 Chaudhary Parvez Elahi gets SC order to contest up ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi gets SC order to contest upcoming elections

4 hours ago
 Int’l Customs Day being observed today

Int’l Customs Day being observed today

4 hours ago
 All political parties enjoy level playing field, s ..

All political parties enjoy level playing field, says PM Kakar

4 hours ago

More Stories From World