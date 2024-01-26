Italy's Meloni Targets Energy, Migration With Africa Plan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2024 | 05:42 PM
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Energy deals in return for stopping migration. Italy's hard-right Giorgia Meloni reveals her long-trailed development plan for Africa this weekend, a "non-predatory" approach which critics warn favours European priorities and pockets.
Prime Minister Meloni, who came to power in 2022 on an anti-migrant ticket, hopes to posit Italy as a key bridge between Africa and Europe, funnelling energy north while exchanging investment in the south for deals aimed at preventing migration.
Heads of numerous African countries are expected in the Italian capital for a summit on Sunday and Monday, along with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and representatives of United Nations agencies and the World Bank.
Meloni's so-called Mattei Plan is named after Enrico Mattei, the founder of Eni -- Italy's state-owned energy giant.
In the 1950s, he advocated a co-operative stance towards African countries, helping them to develop their natural resources.
"A certain paternalistic and predatory approach has not worked so far. What needs to be done in Africa is not charity but strategic partnerships, as equals," Meloni, 47, said earlier this month.
Rome holds the presidency of the G7 group of nations this year and has vowed to make African development a central theme, in part to increase influence in a continent where powers such as China, Russia, India, Japan and Turkey have been expanding their political clout.
Experts warned Italy may struggle to get key support for a new deal from the European Union, which unveiled its own Africa package worth 150 billion euros ($160 billion) in 2022.
