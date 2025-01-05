Italy's Meloni Visits Trump In Florida
Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2025 | 07:40 PM
West Palm Beach, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni paid an unofficial visit to Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence on Saturday, the latest foreign leader hosted by the US president-elect as he prepares to take office.
Photos sent by the office of the far-right prime minister early Sunday showed Meloni and Trump posing at the entrance to Mar-a-Lago and chatting in a reception room, a Christmas tree visible in the background.
According to US journalists present, Trump called Meloni "a fantastic woman."
"She's really taken Europe by storm, and everyone else, and we're just having dinner tonight," Trump said.
According to US media, the two dined and watched the film "The Eastman Dilemma: Lawfare or Justice," a documentary about a lawyer who was charged for trying to overturn the 2020 election results in favor of Trump.
Photos of the two conservative leaders side by side were on the front pages of all Italy's newspapers Sunday.
Meloni is one of several foreign leaders, including Canada's Justin Trudeau and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who have paid visits to Trump before he takes office.
Trump's promises of introducing heavy import tariffs have led to a scramble among traditional economic allies, including in Europe, to plan for possible negative effects on trade.
Meanwhile, one of Trump's top advisors, billionaire Elon Musk, has taken to social and traditional media to lambast the ruling governments in Germany and the United Kingdom.
His comments have already ruffled feathers in Europe. The same day that Meloni was visiting Trump, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz denounced Musk's "erratic" comments and his open support for the extreme-right AfD party.
The visit by Meloni, who heads the far-right Brothers of Italy party, comes ahead of a four-day visit to Rome by US President Joe Biden, where he is expected to meet with Meloni and, separately, Pope Francis.
Also in attendance were Trump's incoming national security advisor Mike Waltz and Senator Marco Rubio, tapped for secretary of state, according to US news reports from the event.
Both Trump's and Meloni's offices did not respond to requests for comment about the visit.
Recent Stories
UAE President meets with Prime Minister of Pakistan
88 Palestinians martyred in Gaza within 24 hours
DUPHAT 2025 to kick off in Dubai January 7
Egypt, US Foreign Ministers discuss developments in Gaza, Syria
UAE real estate sees steady growth in projects, record transactions in 2024
Austrian People's Party selects new leader, considers coalition formation
Spectacular conclusion, thrilling competitions at Liwa International Festival 20 ..
Major winter storm disrupts travel, impacting over 60 million in US
Three UAE aid convoys arrive in Gaza Strip as part of 'Operation Chivalrous Knig ..
3 dead after fishing boat hits rocks off southwestern coast in S. Korea
Russia's FSB thwarts bomb attack in Yekaterinburg, detains four
S. Korean carmakers' sales of eco-friendly models hit fresh high in 2024
More Stories From World
-
Italy's Meloni visits Trump in Florida5 minutes ago
-
UK airports reopen runways after snow disruption25 minutes ago
-
France holds two Algerian influencers on charges of urging violence45 minutes ago
-
Major winter storm set to dump snow, disrupt travel in US1 hour ago
-
Football: Copa del Rey results1 hour ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table1 hour ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result1 hour ago
-
Gauff beats Swiatek to inspire team USA to United Cup triumph2 hours ago
-
Massive storm slams US with snow, ice, bitter cold3 hours ago
-
Sarkozy: divisive French ex-president beset by legal woes4 hours ago
-
South Koreans protest in snow as Yoon arrest deadline nears5 hours ago
-
Exiled Venezuelan opposition leader to speak with Biden, visit US5 hours ago