Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) An Italian navy vessel on Wednesday brought the first migrants intercepted in their waters to Albania for processing in the newly created migrant centres.

The scheme, set up by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, is part of a broader attempt to tackle illegal arrivals that has sparked criticism -- but also considerable interest.

Meloni, leader of the post-fascist Brothers of Italy party, won 2022 national elections promising to stop the tens of thousands of migrants who land on Italy's shores each year in boats from North Africa.

The Albanian plan -- which will see certain male migrants who are intercepted by Italian authorities in the Mediterranean taken to centres in non-EU Albania ahead of likely repatriation -- went live this week with the first transfer.

It is being watched closely by other EU leaders.

The coalition government in Rome -- which also includes Matteo Salvini's far-right League -- has already taken several other measures to tackle irregular migration, from striking deals with departure countries to expanding legal ways to enter the country.