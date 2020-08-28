(@FahadShabbir)

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Italy is among the most advanced nations in regard to research of monoclonal antibodies against COVID-19 another way, apart from vaccines, to protect the population as three particular antibodies have already been identified for possible industrial production in future, Scientific Director of the National Institute for Infectious Diseases Lazzaro Spallanzani Giuseppe Ippolito told Sputnik, adding that the antibodies' human trials may start in autumn.

Spallanzani National Institute for Infectious Diseases in Rome, which is now conducting the first human trials for the Italian-made vaccine developed by ReiThera biotech company, is searching for monoclonal antibodies, the antibodies of the same kind that the body produces to neutralize viruses, but that have been genetically engineered into medicines.

"Three particularly powerful antibodies have been identified [by Italian scientists], for which industrial production has been defined, with the aim of starting human trials already in the autumn," Ippolito said, adding that in Italy, the Toscana Life Sciences Foundation of Siena and the National Institute of Infectious Diseases Lazzaro Spallanzani started collaborating several months ago with a view to develop monoclonal antibodies from the blood of patients who have survived the infection.

However, the production of monoclonal antibodies is a complex process, the medical scientist said, noting that in case they are made available for the population, they will be primarily reserved for the treatment of infected patients in high-risk categories.

"In addition, it can also be used for people who, due to age or medical conditions, are more at risk in case of infection and are possibly in the most exposed categories such as health workers, exposed for professional reasons. It is premature to talk about volumes before the experimentation is completed and before there is some clarity about the production process," Ippolito said.

According to Bruce Aylward, a senior adviser to the World Health Organization, monoclonal antibodies, which attack the virus and neutralize it in the patient's body by stimulating the immune system, can be beneficial for certain groups of people for whom COVID-19 vaccine would not have the desired effects. If the treatment is found to be effective, many international pharmaceutical companies will increase production, using cells grown in giant bioreactors.