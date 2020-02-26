UrduPoint.com
Italy's Neighbor States Vow To Keep Borders Open Despite Coronavirus Fears - Minister

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) The states neighboring Italy have agreed that closing borders with the country due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) there would be an excessive step, Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Tuesday.

"The Italians can continue to travel. There are no changes to the conditions of their trips abroad. We all share the understanding that closing the borders would be a mistake, a disproportionate and wrong measure," Speranza told reporters after meeting with counterparts from Austria, Croatia, France, Germany, Slovenia and Switzerland.

The meeting was also attended by European Commissioner for Health Stella Kyriakides.

According to Speranza, the participants appreciated Italy's efforts in the fight againt the COVID-19 outbreak in the northern regions and reaffirmed their support.

Earlier in the day, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte called on other states to ensure the right to the unrestricted movement of all Italians despite the epidemic.

This comes amid concerns of the virus spreading in Europe in light of a cluster of over 300 coronavirus cases being detected in northern Italy.

