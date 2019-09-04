(@imziishan)

Luigi Di Maio, who will be serving as Italian foreign minister starting on Thursday, has said that Africa and migration will be among the priorities of his post

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Luigi Di Maio, who will be serving as Italian foreign minister starting on Thursday, has said that Africa and migration will be among the priorities of his post

On Wednesday, Five Star Movement (M5S) leader Di Maio was named Italy's new foreign minister in the new government of Giuseppe Conte, formed by the coalition of the anti-establishment M5S and its new ally, the center-left Democratic Party.

"Attention will be paid to Africa, the migration issue and relations with emerging economies will be the guidelines on which I will build my work," Di Maio said on Facebook.

According to the minister, the new global challenges and the new multipolar world are radically transforming the role of Italian diplomacy and the way foreign policy is conducted.

"My efforts at the Foreign Ministry will be aimed at internationalizing our system of economy, production and research and increasing the number of channels for international cooperation," he said.

In Conte's previous government, Di Maio served as deputy prime minister and the minister of labor and economic development.