Italy's New Gov't Marks 'Big Step' Toward Europe, Pro-EU Migration Policies - Lawmaker

Thu 05th September 2019

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) The new Italian government, a seemingly unnatural coalition between anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) and mainstream center-left Democratic party (PD), is a big step toward normalization and further rapprochement with the European Union, especially in terms of the migration policies, the leader of the Democratic Center political party and member of the More Europe party, lawmaker Bruno Tabacci, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced the list of cabinet ministers in the M5S-PD coalition government. The swearing-in ceremony will take place on Thursday.

"I have a good knowledge of the people who have been called to form the government. This is a new government, a turning point. I think it will be a good government," Tabacci said.

He expressed confidence that the new government would perform better than the previous one in establishing better relations with the European Union.

"This government in itself is already a step toward dialogue with Europe. Economy Minister [Roberto] Gualtieri until now has been the president of a parliamentary committee in the European Parliament, the one of the economy and finance. So it is clear that, unlike the government with [outgoing Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo] Salvini, this government should be able to speak to Europe," Tabacci claimed.

He particularly emphasized the need to reform Italy's immigration policies in accordance with common EU practices and expressed hope that new Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese, given her professional background, would cope with the challenge.

"I only hope that Lamorgese brings some clarity to immigration affairs, because what has happened in the last 14 months has been devastating: ports closed, ports open, ships banned from entry etc.

We did not make a good impression. So it is clear that there is a need to bring some order to the issue of migrants, taking care to implement a European policy, because the theme of migrants is not just about Italy, it concerns Europe as a whole. Lamorgese was the prefect of Milan, she knows well how state functions, and I think she will be an excellent interior minister. She certainly won't hold rallies like her predecessor did, and will not be engaged in the election campaign. I think she will spend time at the ministry, and this is already a big step forward," Tabacci added.

As for relations with Russia, the lawmaker said that Italy would most probably continue acting in line with its EU and NATO commitments.

"Relations with Russia cannot be decided by Italy alone. Italy is part of the European Union, and also it has long-standing Transatlantic partnership. It cannot be broken by any minister. We have strategic relationship with the United States and with countries that adhere to NATO. So that is the context in which we should face the issue of relations with Russia," Tabacci explained.

Italy's old government collapsed in August when Salvini pulled out his far-right Legal party from the shallow coalition with the M5S in what many saw a tactics to initiate snap general vote, as prescribed by the law in such cases, and exploit his party's popularity for becoming the prime minister. After long consultations of President Sergio Mattarella with other political parties, however, the events followed a different scenario, with the rival M5S and PD agreeing to form a coalition.

