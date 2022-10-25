(@FahadShabbir)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) New Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday that her government's priorities would be to counter rising energy prices and accelerate domestic production of energy resources.

"I want to believe that the energy crisis drama will provide an opportunity for Italy. There are gas fields in our seas that we must take full advantage of," Meloni said at a parliamentary session ahead of a vote of confidence in the new government.

Italy, especially its southern regions, is a "paradise of renewable energy," while the wealth of clean energy is too often blocked by "bureaucracy and obscure prohibitions," Meloni noted.

"I am convinced that Italy, with a little courage and a practical spirit, will be able to emerge from this crisis stronger and more autonomous than before," the new prime minister said.

After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February, the EU has been looking for alternatives to Russian natural gas, having vowed to end its dependence on energy supplies from Russia. According to former Italian Minister for Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani, Italy managed to cut the share of Russian gas supplies from 40% to 18%.