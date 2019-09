President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday swore in Italy's new pro-European government, heralding a fresh start for the eurozone's third largest economy as the far-right falls from power

The ministers from the anti-establishment Five Star Movement and centre-left Democratic Party raised their right hands and vowed loyalty to Italy in the 16th century Quirinale presidential palace in Rome.