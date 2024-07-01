Italy's Northern Town Of Cogne Isolated After Torrential Rains, Mudslides
ROME, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) The Italian northern town of Cogne was cut off and left with no water on Monday after a wave of extreme weather, including torrential rain, flooding and mudslides, hit the country's northern regions over the weekend.
The evacuation of tourists from the town continued on Monday after around 500 were airlifted out of the region by helicopter the day before, with the regional highway to the Val d'Aosta town on the slopes of the Gran Paradiso mountain blocked at three points due to mudslides.
Local officials said clearing the road could take weeks, and work is also needed to repair the aqueduct to bring water to the town.
The wave of extreme weather that killed people in Switzerland and France also struck Piedmont and other parts of the Valle d'Aosta region.
These include the popular ski resort of Cervinia, where Deputy Mayor Massimo Chatrian said the damage amounts to "millions and millions" of Euros.
According to scientists, the climate crisis caused by human greenhouse gas emissions is making extreme weather events such as heat waves, drought, violent storms and flooding more frequent and more intense.
A series of recent disasters triggered by extreme weather have shown Italy's high exposure to hydrogeological risks, including flooding, mudslides and landslides.
