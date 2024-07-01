Open Menu

Italy's Northern Town Of Cogne Isolated After Torrential Rains, Mudslides

Muhammad Irfan Published July 01, 2024 | 06:01 PM

Italy's northern town of Cogne isolated after torrential rains, mudslides

ROME, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) The Italian northern town of Cogne was cut off and left with no water on Monday after a wave of extreme weather, including torrential rain, flooding and mudslides, hit the country's northern regions over the weekend.

The evacuation of tourists from the town continued on Monday after around 500 were airlifted out of the region by helicopter the day before, with the regional highway to the Val d'Aosta town on the slopes of the Gran Paradiso mountain blocked at three points due to mudslides.

Local officials said clearing the road could take weeks, and work is also needed to repair the aqueduct to bring water to the town.

The wave of extreme weather that killed people in Switzerland and France also struck Piedmont and other parts of the Valle d'Aosta region.

These include the popular ski resort of Cervinia, where Deputy Mayor Massimo Chatrian said the damage amounts to "millions and millions" of Euros.

According to scientists, the climate crisis caused by human greenhouse gas emissions is making extreme weather events such as heat waves, drought, violent storms and flooding more frequent and more intense.

A series of recent disasters triggered by extreme weather have shown Italy's high exposure to hydrogeological risks, including flooding, mudslides and landslides.

Related Topics

Weather Water Drought France Road Aosta Italy Switzerland Gas From Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Outgoing envoy to US emphasizes need ..

Pakistan’s Outgoing envoy to US emphasizes need to enhance Pak-US relations

1 hour ago
 Kohli credits wife Anushka for winning ICC T20 Wor ..

Kohli credits wife Anushka for winning ICC T20 World Cup 2024

1 hour ago
 Anoushey Ashraf marries with Shahab Reza Mirza

Anoushey Ashraf marries with Shahab Reza Mirza

4 hours ago
 Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre

Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre

6 hours ago
 Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League

Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2024

9 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024

9 hours ago
 Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab Univ ..

Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab University

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

1 day ago
 India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

2 days ago
 PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

2 days ago

More Stories From World