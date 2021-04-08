UrduPoint.com
Italy's Officer Arrested For Spying Was Not Involved In Managerial Work - Defense Minister

Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini resolutely condemned the actions of Italian naval officer Walter Biot, who was arrested on charges of spying for Russia, and stressed that the latter had access to classified documents but was not involved in team and managerial work

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini resolutely condemned the actions of Italian naval officer Walter Biot, who was arrested on charges of spying for Russia, and stressed that the latter had access to classified documents but was not involved in team and managerial work.

"Let me resolutely condemn the incident ... We are at a preliminary stage of the investigation. When Rome's prosecutor's office gives access to the documents, we will be able to see what information they exchanged and assess the volume of information stored in the USB flash disk.

The officer was in a position that allowed him to have access to documents that should not be disclosed, at the same time his duties did not include any managerial and command activities. He had access to ... information, but not to conducting operations at the level of operational capacities of the country or NATO. We expect further progress in the investigation within weeks of months," Guerini told Italian parliamentary commissions on defense.

