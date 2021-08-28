UrduPoint.com

Italy's Oldest Resident Dies At 112

The oldest Italian resident, Maria Oliva, has died at the age of 112 in the Sicilian province of Enna, the Corriere della Sera newspaper reported on Saturday

According to the Italian daily, Oliva had eight children and 58 grand and great-grandchildren.

She was married in 1927, widowed in 1965 and for the rest of her life she lived in a village eating only what she grew herself.

Oliva met Pope Francis at the age of 109.

The long-liver celebrated her last birthday in a close group of relatives and answered to congratulations over the phone being in clear mind.

