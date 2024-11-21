Italy's Paolini Celebrates 'unbelievable' Year After BJK Cup Glory
Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2024 | 08:20 AM
Málaga, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Jasmine Paolini celebrated an "unbelievable year" for both herself and Italian tennis after driving her nation to Billie Jean King Cup glory on Wednesday.
The world number four enjoyed a stunning season, finishing as runner-up at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, winning her second career title in Dubai and then triumphing with Italy in doubles at the Olympics and again in Malaga.
Paolini won the second singles rubber against Slovakia's Rebecca Sramkova to complete a 2-0 win for Italy, following Lucia Bronzetti's victory over Viktoria Hruncakova in the opening match.
Meanwhile in the men's game Italy's Jannik Sinner is the world number one and won the Australian Open, US Open and the ATP Finals last week.
"I think it's an unbelievable year for Italian tennis and it's so good for our sport in our country," Paolini told reporters.
"We have a lot of fans of tennis in Italy now, tennis is growing a lot.
"It's really good to have Jannik as world number one, he's an example for everybody. It was an unbelievable year I have to say."
Italy were beaten in last year's BJK Cup final and Paolini said at that point it would have been "impossible" for her to imagine her success this season.
"This year was crazy, to finish it like that -- it's a dream," said the 28-year-old.
"At the beginning of the week I didn't think we'd end the week with a trophy, it's always tough this competition, with big matches...
"I'm glad that we were able to do it, it's not easy after last year we lost in the final... last year Canada played amazing tennis, this year we played amazing tennis -- we deserve it I think."
Paolini and her team-mates were wearing blue jackets which were given to the winners by former women's tennis great Billie Jean King herself at the trophy ceremony.
"We exchanged jackets, I give her mine and she gives me this one," explained Italian captain Tathiana Garbin.
"It's an honour to talk to Billie, she's a legend... she's the one who changed the game.
"It's an honour to have her here, she changed the way women are treated, not just in sport but in all the situations."
