Open Menu

Italy's Paolini Celebrates 'unbelievable' Year After BJK Cup Glory

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2024 | 08:20 AM

Italy's Paolini celebrates 'unbelievable' year after BJK Cup glory

Málaga, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Jasmine Paolini celebrated an "unbelievable year" for both herself and Italian tennis after driving her nation to Billie Jean King Cup glory on Wednesday.

The world number four enjoyed a stunning season, finishing as runner-up at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, winning her second career title in Dubai and then triumphing with Italy in doubles at the Olympics and again in Malaga.

Paolini won the second singles rubber against Slovakia's Rebecca Sramkova to complete a 2-0 win for Italy, following Lucia Bronzetti's victory over Viktoria Hruncakova in the opening match.

Meanwhile in the men's game Italy's Jannik Sinner is the world number one and won the Australian Open, US Open and the ATP Finals last week.

"I think it's an unbelievable year for Italian tennis and it's so good for our sport in our country," Paolini told reporters.

"We have a lot of fans of tennis in Italy now, tennis is growing a lot.

"It's really good to have Jannik as world number one, he's an example for everybody. It was an unbelievable year I have to say."

Italy were beaten in last year's BJK Cup final and Paolini said at that point it would have been "impossible" for her to imagine her success this season.

"This year was crazy, to finish it like that -- it's a dream," said the 28-year-old.

"At the beginning of the week I didn't think we'd end the week with a trophy, it's always tough this competition, with big matches...

"I'm glad that we were able to do it, it's not easy after last year we lost in the final... last year Canada played amazing tennis, this year we played amazing tennis -- we deserve it I think."

Paolini and her team-mates were wearing blue jackets which were given to the winners by former women's tennis great Billie Jean King herself at the trophy ceremony.

"We exchanged jackets, I give her mine and she gives me this one," explained Italian captain Tathiana Garbin.

"It's an honour to talk to Billie, she's a legend... she's the one who changed the game.

"It's an honour to have her here, she changed the way women are treated, not just in sport but in all the situations."

Related Topics

Tennis World Canada Dubai Malaga Italy Slovakia Women Olympics Australian Open All Wimbledon US Open

Recent Stories

LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog c ..

LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog control efforts

9 hours ago
 Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis

Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis

9 hours ago
 Under-fire Spain minister defends agencies' role i ..

Under-fire Spain minister defends agencies' role in floods

9 hours ago
 Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings

Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings

9 hours ago
 Grand Finale of All Sindh Youth Spelling Bee Compe ..

Grand Finale of All Sindh Youth Spelling Bee Competition 2024 held at Hayat Sch ..

9 hours ago
 Australia's Kerevi banned for Morgan tackle

Australia's Kerevi banned for Morgan tackle

9 hours ago
'Rust' premieres three years after on-set shooting ..

'Rust' premieres three years after on-set shooting death

9 hours ago
 Belarusian twins missing on Turkish mountain found ..

Belarusian twins missing on Turkish mountain found alive

9 hours ago
 Ford to cut 4,000 jobs in Europe

Ford to cut 4,000 jobs in Europe

9 hours ago
 NA Standing Committee visits Pakistan Steel Mills

NA Standing Committee visits Pakistan Steel Mills

9 hours ago
 Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings

Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings

9 hours ago
 U.S. vetoes Gaza ceasefire resolution at U.N. Secu ..

U.S. vetoes Gaza ceasefire resolution at U.N. Security Council

9 hours ago

More Stories From World