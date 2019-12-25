(@imziishan)

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) Italian northern region of Piedmont is seeking a greater autonomy from the central government in order to better perform certain government functions and deliver services without increasing their costs at the same time, Councilor of the Piedmont Region for Civil Protection Marco Gabusi told Sputnik.

On December 19, the Piedmont Regional Council approved the provision that allows the regional government to request further autonomy from the central government.

"In general terms, our need is to have more freedom of action in comparison to what the central institutions have demonstrated over the past years. We believe to be able as Veneto, Lombardia and Emilia-Romania to work better in our region than central ministries do. That's why we ask, without increasing the expenses, to be able to perform out functions in the region. That is the frame within which we ask for autonomy," Gabusi said.

He added that this incentive did not mean Piedmont would seek for more funding from the central government.

"Money will be a consequence. We are not asking for more money.

If there is a function performed by the central government that costs one hundred, we do not ask for more than one hundred. We ask to give it to us, so that we can do the same or even spend less," Gabusi said.

Gabusi said various infrastructure spheres would be better managed if Piedmont was granted greater autonomy.

"There are many sectors that were mentioned in the provision. Healthcare is partially already managed at the regional level, but there is also highway management and maintenance, as well as education. ... Taxes just to some extent. But we focus more on services to citizens than taxation," Gabusi said.

The councillor added that there are no dates for the possible extension of autonomy set.

In 2017, the Italian regions of Lombardy and Veneto had referendums in which overwhelming majorities backed the decision to demand greater autonomy from Rome. Despite having no legal power, the referendums are viewed by supporters as something that has legitimized their positions. In Lombardy, only 38 percent of voters took part in the referendum, while in Veneto - almost 60.