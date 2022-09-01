MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) The Italian law enforcement agents have issued 139 arrest warrants against an Italian mafia-type organized crime syndicate Ndrangheta, which operates mainly in the southwestern region of Calabria, the country's financial police force Guardia di Finanza told Sputnik.

"The operation is directed against 202 people in total, and 139 of them will be put in custody," the press service said.

Security officers also made 50 house arrests and property seizure in the amount of 72 million Euros ($72.2 million) during the operation, Guardia di Finanza said.

The suspects have been charged with drug trafficking and transportation, laundering of illegal income, organizing illegal gambling business and establishing a mafia group, the press service added.