UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy's Political Crisis Comes To A Head As PM Tipped To Quit

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 04:06 PM

Italy's political crisis comes to a head as PM tipped to quit

Italy's political crisis comes to a head on Tuesday with speculation Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will resign after far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini pulled the plug on the dysfunctional coalition government

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Italy's political crisis comes to a head on Tuesday with speculation Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will resign after far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini pulled the plug on the dysfunctional coalition government.

Conte is due to speak in the Senate at 3:00 pm (1300 GMT) following a week of fallout from Salvini's dramatic decision to back out of the alliance on August 8, plunging the eurozone's third-largest economy into political turmoil.

Salvini's anti-immigrant League party has been soaring in opinion polls during months of squabbling over key policy decisions with the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S).

Salvini, who is also deputy prime minister, hopes to trigger early elections, which polls suggest his League party and right-wing allies could win.

Conte is expected to make a speech, widely touted to be scathing of Salvini's behaviour, but it is not yet clear whether he will then immediately resign or wait for the outcome of a no confidence vote.

The likely end to the 14-month-old government would open the way for President Sergio Mattarella to begin consultations with political parties, with a range of options available.

A snap election, the forming of a new coalition without holding new elections and, although unlikely, the continuation of the current government, would all be considered.

Ahead of Conte's speech, Salvini told Radio 24: "What is the point of a government with everyone 'against Salvini'? A government must be strong to be able to act."

Related Topics

Election Senate Prime Minister Interior Minister Vote Alliance August All From Government

Recent Stories

President Dr. Arif Alvi underlines need for publi ..

5 minutes ago

India planning genocide in IOK: APHC-AJK

3 minutes ago

South Korean Foreign Minister Hopes for Settling T ..

3 minutes ago

Death Toll From Dengue Fever Outbreak in Philippin ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Defense Ministry Posts Video of Maiden Fli ..

3 minutes ago

BASF collaborates with government to improve safet ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.