(@FahadShabbir)

Italy's political crisis was set to come to a head on Tuesday with speculation Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will resign after far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini pulled the plug on the dysfunctional coalition government

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Italy's political crisis was set to come to a head on Tuesday with speculation Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will resign after far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini pulled the plug on the dysfunctional coalition government

Conte is due to speak in the Senate at 3:00 pm (1300 GMT) following a week of fallout from Salvini's dramatic decision to back out of the alliance on August 8, plunging the eurozone's third-largest economy into political turmoil.

Salvini's anti-immigrant League party has soared in opinion polls during months of squabbling over key policy decisions with its coalition partner the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S).

Salvini, who is also deputy prime minister, hopes to trigger early elections, which polls suggest the League and its right-wing allies could win.

A small group of protesters heckled League senators as they arrived at the Senate.

"Get out, buffoons, get out mafia," the protesters shouted, prompting a League senator to wave his middle finger at them.

Other protesters held banners reading "I'm with Salvini".

Conte is expected to make a speech, widely touted to be scathing of Salvini's behaviour, but it is not yet clear whether he will then immediately resign or wait for the outcome of a no confidence vote.

The likely end of the 14-month-old government would open the way for President Sergio Mattarella to begin consultations with political parties, with a range of options available.

A snap election, the forming of a new coalition without holding a new vote and, although unlikely, the continuation of the current government, would all be considered.

Ahead of the premier's speech, protesters unfurled a banner near parliament that read: "Conte, Italy loves you".

But Salvini told Radio 24 that the other parties feared new elections: "What is the point of a government with everyone 'against Salvini'? A government must be strong to be able to act."