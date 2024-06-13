(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Italy's prime minister on Thursday kicked off a G7 summit in Italy to discuss global issues, including the conflicts in Ukraine and the middle East.

Giorgia Meloni welcomed the leaders of the G7 countries and the European Union upon their arrival in the town of Borgo Egnazia, along Italy’s southeastern heel.

Other world leaders invited by Italy are also expected to come, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In her opening speech of the first session, Meloni stressed the importance of dialogue with the nations of the Global South.

"The Italian presidency also decided to give special attention to another continent – which is fundamental in the future – which is Africa, with its opportunities. And this requires a different approach than we have shown in the past," she said.