UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy's President To Visit US In Coming Weeks - Pompeo

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 02:20 AM

Italy's President to Visit US in Coming Weeks - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Italian President Sergio Mattarella will visit the United States in the coming weeks, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in an interview.

"We are looking forward to President Mattarella's visit to Washington in a couple of weeks now," Pompeo told La Stampa newspaper during his visit to Rome on Wednesday.

Speaking about his recent talks with Mattarella and other Italian leaders, Pompeo said they discussed a range of issues including the crisis in Venezuela and opportunities and risks of dealing with China.

Related Topics

China Washington Visit Rome United States Venezuela Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

I have learned a lot about living in space: Hazza ..

40 minutes ago

Pakistan to file review appeal on Reko Diq case: A ..

2 hours ago

Government to launch Ehsas Lungar at federal capit ..

3 hours ago

Thani Al Zeyoudi attends Korean Embassy&#039;s cer ..

3 hours ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Croatian Consul-Gen ..

3 hours ago

Govt took difficult decisions to stable national e ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.