WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Italian President Sergio Mattarella will visit the United States in the coming weeks, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in an interview.

"We are looking forward to President Mattarella's visit to Washington in a couple of weeks now," Pompeo told La Stampa newspaper during his visit to Rome on Wednesday.

Speaking about his recent talks with Mattarella and other Italian leaders, Pompeo said they discussed a range of issues including the crisis in Venezuela and opportunities and risks of dealing with China.