UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy's Prime Minister Says 'Worst Is Behind,' Urges Citizens To Continue Precautions

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 07:30 PM

Italy's Prime Minister Says 'Worst Is Behind,' Urges Citizens to Continue Precautions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said in his address to the parliament's lower house on Thursday that the once worst-affected European country is now over the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, yet calling upon citizens to refrain from mass gatherings and traveling abroad.

"If the worst is behind us, we owe it to the citizens, who have changed their lifestyles," Conte said, as quoted by the ANSA news agency.

He was further quoted as calling upon the public to "take your holidays in Italy.

"

Citing incidents of young people gathering at night in some Italian cities, the prime minister said that now is "not the time for parties, for movida, for get-togethers."

According to the report, the parliament session was repeatedly disrupted by protests staged by opposition lawmakers so that Speaker Roberto Fico had to suspend it at some point.

As of Thursday, Italian health authorities confirmed a total of 227,364 COVID-19 cases in the country, including 32,330 fatalities and 132,282 recoveries.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Holidays Young Italy From Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Cooperation and solidarity are way forward to tack ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber organises webinar on integrating and ..

47 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme approves housing gr ..

2 hours ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Thursday 21 ..

4 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather forecast for Multan

4 minutes ago

Heritage division tends to promote tourism on 100 ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.