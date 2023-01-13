UrduPoint.com

Italy's Prime Minister Says Would Like To Discuss Recovery Of Ukraine With Zelenskyy

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2023 | 08:20 AM

Italy's Prime Minister Says Would Like to Discuss Recovery of Ukraine With Zelenskyy

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday that Rome has not stopped supporting Ukraine and that she would like to discuss the recovery of Ukraine with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during her visit to Kiev.

In late December, Meloni expressed the desire to visit Kiev in the first months of 2023.

"As much as it seems like we are on the edge of a cliff, I would like to talk to Zelenskyy about the future, about rebuilding Ukraine, because we are obviously not giving up on playing a role in resolving the conflict," Meloni said, as quoted by Italian news agency Askanews.

Adolfo Urso, the head of the Italian Ministry for business and Made in Italy, and Carlo Bonomi, the president of the General Confederation of Italian Industry aka Confindustria, visited Kiev on Thursday to meet with Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Economy Yulia Svyrydenko.

During the meeting, the sides sealed an agreement on technological and industrial cooperation, which established a working group to coordinate industrial cooperation in some strategic sectors, including logistics, high-tech industry, space, agricultural engineering, and others.

According to the ministry, Urso informed the Ukrainian leadership about the preparation of a conference on the rebuilding of the country, which would be attended by local and Italian companies. In addition, the parties signed an agreement on economic cooperation.

Bonomi, for his part, opened Confindustria's office in Kiev.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Ukraine Visit Rome Kiev Italy December Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

Dubai enriches its visual identity via &#039;Publi ..

Dubai enriches its visual identity via &#039;Public Art Strategy&#039;

8 hours ago
 Dubai Racing Club to launch Dubai Verse Cup

Dubai Racing Club to launch Dubai Verse Cup

8 hours ago
 SRTI Park provides solutions for advanced industri ..

SRTI Park provides solutions for advanced industries to develop smart factories

8 hours ago
 &#039;Sharjah Biennial 15&#039; to begin next Febr ..

&#039;Sharjah Biennial 15&#039; to begin next February

8 hours ago
 Private Office at Penn Biden Center Not Authorized ..

Private Office at Penn Biden Center Not Authorized to Store Classified Documents ..

9 hours ago
 Irish premier Leo Varadkar cautious about deal to ..

Irish premier Leo Varadkar cautious about deal to restore N.Ireland govt

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.