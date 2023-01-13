ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday that Rome has not stopped supporting Ukraine and that she would like to discuss the recovery of Ukraine with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during her visit to Kiev.

In late December, Meloni expressed the desire to visit Kiev in the first months of 2023.

"As much as it seems like we are on the edge of a cliff, I would like to talk to Zelenskyy about the future, about rebuilding Ukraine, because we are obviously not giving up on playing a role in resolving the conflict," Meloni said, as quoted by Italian news agency Askanews.

Adolfo Urso, the head of the Italian Ministry for business and Made in Italy, and Carlo Bonomi, the president of the General Confederation of Italian Industry aka Confindustria, visited Kiev on Thursday to meet with Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Economy Yulia Svyrydenko.

During the meeting, the sides sealed an agreement on technological and industrial cooperation, which established a working group to coordinate industrial cooperation in some strategic sectors, including logistics, high-tech industry, space, agricultural engineering, and others.

According to the ministry, Urso informed the Ukrainian leadership about the preparation of a conference on the rebuilding of the country, which would be attended by local and Italian companies. In addition, the parties signed an agreement on economic cooperation.

Bonomi, for his part, opened Confindustria's office in Kiev.