Italy's Prime Minister Submits Rome's Bid To Host World Expo 2030

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2023 | 09:40 AM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Tuesday submitted a bid for Rome to host World Expo 2030 while proposing to "carry history together into the future."

"Sustainable development, strong partnerships between countries, responsible and inclusive cooperation with the most vulnerable, a legacy of progress for the international community - these are the cornerstones of our project," Meloni said during a presentation at the Bureau International des Expositions in Paris, adding that "Rome was the first megalopolis in history, the capital of culture and home to one of the largest universities in Europe, a city with an ancient heart that beats to the rhythm of a history in which it has been a key player."

Meloni recalled Rome's role in the dialogue of monotheistic religions and that the city is the headquarters of dozens of international organizations.

The theme of the Expo in Italy would be "peoples and territories: revitalization, inclusion and innovation," with a focus on the environment and human rights, she said.

"The relationship between people and the environment could improve if we work together: entrusting holding the Expo in Rome means choosing in favor of it," she said.

The prime minister added that the Expo would not end after the six months that the event lasts in the event of Rome winning the bid, but pavilions would remain for any country that would ask for it.

The South Korean city of Busan and Saudi's Arabia capital Riyadh are also bidding to host World Expo 2030. The prime minister wished Rome's competitors good luck.

