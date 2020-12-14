UrduPoint.com
Italy's Prime Minister To Meet With Country's Ruling Coalition Parties On Dec 21 - Reports

Mon 14th December 2020 | 08:47 PM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on December 21 will meet with delegations from the country's ruling parties to see if he still has the support of the governing coalition after his party's coalition partner, Italia Viva, threatened to withdraw, the Italian media reported on Monday.

The meeting is prompted by last weeks demand by a former prime minister and the leader of the Italia Viva political party, Matteo Renzi, who threatened to withdraw his party's parliamentary support and demanded Conte to abandon the idea of forming a task force on how to use the EU funds for post-COVID recovery, claiming it would exclude the parliament from the decision-making process.

Conte will meet on Monday with Democratic Party at 4 p.m. local time (15:00 GMT) and with Five Star Movement (M5S) at 7 p.m. (18:00 GMT), according to the Ansa news agency.

As the COVID-19 epidemic unfolded, many countries have adopted severe restrictions to stop the virus from spreading, undermining their economies in the process. To counter the deleterious economic ramifications of the disease, the EU plans to set up a recovery fund of about about 750 billion Euros ($891 billion), with Italy said to be among the initiative's the main beneficiaries.

