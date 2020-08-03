UrduPoint.com
Italy's Rail Companies Cancel Trains, Refund Tickets as Social Distance Rules Reintroduced

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) Leading Italian rail companies have started canceling trains and refunding tickets to passengers following the Health Ministry's instructions to reintroduce social distance rules in rail cars.

State-owned railway carrier Trenitalita has informed customers on the new rules that envisage 50 percent capacity of trains with staggered passenger accommodation. Thus, the order of Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza cancels the provisions of the Council of Ministers' decree allowing carriers to start selling tickets without restrictions.

The pre-COVID regime lasted only a few days from July 31, and on Sunday, several thousand people were not able to go on a trip.

Trenitalia's competitor, Italo, was forced to cancel eight morning trains and withdraw "numerous tickets for evening trains." According to the carrier, 8,000 passengers were not able to use the purchased tickets.

Italy was one of the first European countries to face a COVID-19 outbreak this year and declared a state of emergency in late January. Last week, Italian media reported that the government had decided to prolong the coronavirus-linked state of emergency until October. The country now has nearly 248,000 confirmed coronavirus cases. The COVID-19 death toll amounts to 35,154.

