MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Italy may begin allowing interregional travel from June 3 if the epidemiological situation, amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, is not deemed to be at high risk, Regional Affairs Minister Francesco Boccia said Thursday.

"If a region is low risk, travel will probably be allowed from June 3. If a region is high risk it certainly won't be able to receive entries from other regions, but let's hope that is not the case," Boccia stated, as quoted by the ANSA news agency.

According to the regional affairs minister, the majority of Italy's regions are currently designated at low risk and three are currently at medium risk, the agency reported.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told parliament that the worst of the COVID-19 outbreak in Italy is over, although he urged citizens to continue taking health precautions and avoid traveling abroad. Italy first began easing its lockdown measures, enacted in March to slow the spread of the disease, on May 4.

Michael Ryan, the executive director of the World Health Organization's Health Emergencies Programme, has previously said that the resumption of international travel will likely take place between neighboring countries that have similar control over the coronavirus disease.